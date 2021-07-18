Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KRMD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Repro Med Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

KRMD opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.12.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $98,503.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,426,000 after buying an additional 32,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Repro Med Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 82,562 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the first quarter valued at about $3,217,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Repro Med Systems by 44.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 496,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 153,105 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Repro Med Systems by 520.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 415,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

