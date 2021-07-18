Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.83 ($44.51).

RNO stock opened at €30.97 ($36.43) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €34.31. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

