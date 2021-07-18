Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,510 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.27% of Lifeway Foods worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.91. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.45.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.14%.

In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $43,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $31,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,527,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $289,970. 51.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

