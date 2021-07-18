Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 177,387 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of RCM Technologies worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.36 million, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 million. RCM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

RCMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

RCM Technologies Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

