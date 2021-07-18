Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,248 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 840,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 178.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.46.

NYSE AU opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.