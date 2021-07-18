Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 347,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Domtar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Domtar by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Domtar by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domtar by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of UFS stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.