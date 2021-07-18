Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Five Star Senior Living were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 200.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 268,154 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 71,262 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Five Star Senior Living by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

FVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of FVE opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $178.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Five Star Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.