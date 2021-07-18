Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 319,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Vidler Water Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Vidler Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

VWTR stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $226.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 100.23% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

