Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 320,407 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NG opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 85.40 and a quick ratio of 85.40. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -72.36 and a beta of 0.71.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $930,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,197. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

