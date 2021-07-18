Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,352.75 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.30. Redfin has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $117,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $47,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,183 shares of company stock worth $11,385,824 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Redfin by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Redfin by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Redfin by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

