Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells $332,280.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $332,280.00.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $54.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.30. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,352.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDFN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.