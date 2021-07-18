Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $56.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 466,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $1,031,334.07. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Athyrium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,145,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,224,264 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 374,135 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 823,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 312,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

