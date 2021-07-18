Raymond James Increases Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to C$3.50

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TOLWF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

Shares of TOLWF stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

