Raymond James Analysts Give Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) a $65.80 Price Target

Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.78.

Shares of GLPG opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $214.36.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 936.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

