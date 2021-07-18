Raymond James Analysts Give Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) a $65.80 Price Target

Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.78.
Shares of GLPG opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $214.36.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 936.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
