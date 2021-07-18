Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.47 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.40.

Stantec stock opened at C$56.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$54.71. The firm has a market cap of C$6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63. Stantec has a one year low of C$37.46 and a one year high of C$59.56.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total value of C$110,948.00. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$674,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,340,519.60. Insiders sold a total of 37,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,791 over the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

