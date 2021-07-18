Raven Protocol Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 106.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $4,035.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00039476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00105488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00145797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,157.58 or 1.00037570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

