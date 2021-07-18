RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Phuong Y. Phillips Sells 2,480 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

