Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RANJY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Randstad from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Randstad from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Randstad from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Randstad stock opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.34. Randstad has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

