Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Short Interest Update

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the June 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99. Rambus has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rambus by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Rambus by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 503,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 103,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rambus by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

