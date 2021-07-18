Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 88,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Ramaco Resources stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.68. 148,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,855. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $6.25.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.69 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. On average, analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on METC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 129,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

