RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 111,608 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in RadNet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $472,650.00. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt bought 7,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 68,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,541 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.34.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

