Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Sells 202,400 Shares of Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,400 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Acies Acquisition were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

ACAC opened at $6.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

ACAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

