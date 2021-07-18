Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 131,765 Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 6.22% of Brookline Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $570,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $370,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookline Capital Acquisition alerts:

BCAC stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.