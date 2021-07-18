Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 145,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAAC stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About Revolution Acceleration Acquisition

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

