Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.56% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

