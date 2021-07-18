Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.07 Million in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 315,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.05% of Powered Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POW stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Powered Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Powered Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Powered Brands Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

