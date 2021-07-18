Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.97 Million in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter worth about $140,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the first quarter worth about $198,000.

NASDAQ:ATSPU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

