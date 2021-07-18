Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.48 Million in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth $3,221,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth $764,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth $495,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at $33,848,000.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

DHHCU opened at $9.95 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHHCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.