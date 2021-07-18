Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.12 Million in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

