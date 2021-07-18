Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Short Interest Update

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the June 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 45,841 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter worth $3,176,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 437,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 204,300 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Qumu by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Qumu in the 1st quarter worth $2,366,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Qumu has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $46.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 96.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qumu will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

