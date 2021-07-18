Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will report sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the lowest is $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

DGX traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.52. 1,220,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,207. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $104.10 and a one year high of $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $164,597,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,427,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

