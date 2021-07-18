Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QBR.B. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.14.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$33.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$28.65 and a 12-month high of C$36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.96.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Analyst Recommendations for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

