Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QBR.B. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.14.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$33.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$28.65 and a 12-month high of C$36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.96.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.