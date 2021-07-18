Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $231,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,351 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

QTRX stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -54.43 and a beta of 1.55. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $92.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.13.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

