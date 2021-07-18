Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.69. Qualys reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,445,470. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 8,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Qualys by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $99.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.23. Qualys has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 0.59.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

