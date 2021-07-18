Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will report sales of $241.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.00 million and the highest is $242.60 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $983.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $981.60 million to $985.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $3,651,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XM opened at $36.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion and a PE ratio of -56.88. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

