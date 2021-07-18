Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Titan International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 695.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $452.98 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.50. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

