Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,017,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,843,000 after acquiring an additional 186,097 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth approximately $16,972,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth approximately $10,625,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,409,000 after acquiring an additional 84,610 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $115.91 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

