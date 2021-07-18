Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $343,000 in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SUNS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Senior Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

SUNS opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.