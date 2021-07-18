Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $333,000 Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,635 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 100,437 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 391,786 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd raised its position in Antero Resources by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

