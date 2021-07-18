Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,262 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Capstar Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 66.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at $730,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $449.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.15. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

In other news, Director Sam B. Devane bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $36,860.00. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,640 shares of company stock valued at $620,153 and sold 7,500 shares valued at $153,225. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

