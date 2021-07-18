Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American National Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in American National Group by 64.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in American National Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in American National Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American National Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $158.61 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $160.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

