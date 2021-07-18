QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Citigroup

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QGEN. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of QIAGEN to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,863,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,763 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 802,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,417,000 after acquiring an additional 58,915 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

