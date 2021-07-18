Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Lifted by Analyst

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $171.94 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $94.10 and a 52-week high of $174.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.15.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

