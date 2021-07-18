Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Macerich Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Macerich in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MAC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

NYSE MAC opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.76. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in The Macerich in the first quarter worth about $29,679,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Macerich by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,978 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Macerich by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $20,847,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,926,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

