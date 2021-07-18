Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.44.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $67.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $3,345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 19.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

