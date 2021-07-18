Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SolarEdge Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEDG. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $290.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $236.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $162.60 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after buying an additional 538,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $141,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 279,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,294,803. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.