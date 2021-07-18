Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ITT Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for ITT in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ITT. Cowen upped their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, began coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $94.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.12. ITT has a twelve month low of $56.49 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of ITT by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,509 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

