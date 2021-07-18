Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

