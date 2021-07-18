Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bicycle Therapeutics plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BCYC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $34.01 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $818.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $496,728.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,047.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,220 shares of company stock worth $6,150,076 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,654,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after buying an additional 139,917 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $23,896,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $15,628,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

