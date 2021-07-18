Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crown Castle International in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.23.

Shares of CCI opened at $203.11 on Friday. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $203.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

